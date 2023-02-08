Top Recommended Stories

live

Updated: February 8, 2023 7:53 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Breaking LIVE: Over 7,800 Killed as Fears Grow for Untold Numbers Buried by Turkey Earthquake
Rescue workers search for survivors on a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Search teams and aid are pouring into Turkey and Syria as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dig through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Breaking News LIVE: Rescuers raced against time early Wednesday to pull survivors from the rubble before they succumbed to cold weather two days after an earthquake tore through southern Turkey and war-ravaged northern Syria. The death toll of the devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria jumped to more than 7,800 people on Tuesday as rescuers worked against time in harsh winter conditions to dig survivors out of the rubble of collapsed buildings. Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces. But residents in several damaged Turkish cities voiced anger and despair at what they said was a slow and inadequate response from the authorities to the deadliest earthquake to hit Turkey since 1999. Monday’s magnitude 7.8 quake, followed hours later by a second one almost as powerful, toppled thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools and apartment blocks, injured tens of thousands, and left countless people homeless in Turkey and northern Syria.

Live Updates

  • 12:28 PM IST

    Turkey, Syria earthquake: Over 6 tons of emergency relief assistance including 3 truck-loads of protective gear, emergency use medicines, ECG machines and other medical items reaches syria. Received at the Damascus airport by Deputy Minister of Local Administration & Environment Moutaz Douaji, said Ministry of External Affairs, India.

  • 11:57 AM IST

    BSF detected a drone intruding into Indian territory from Pakistan side at Babapir border outpost, Amritsar district. BSF troops fired upon the rogue drone and deployed all counter-drone measures. The drone fell down in Pakistani territory: BSF

  • 9:37 AM IST

    Biden vows “to protect” country in State of the Union speech, refers to China balloon: U.S. President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday that he would cooperate with great power rival China, but vowed “to protect our country,” a reference to a Chinese spy balloon that traveled across America last week.

    “I’m committed to work with China where we can advance American interests and benefit the world,” Biden said. “But make no mistake about it: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did.”

  • 9:36 AM IST

    Biden declares ‘unanimity’ after Republicans boo idea of Social Security cuts: Democratic President Joe Biden got into a spirited exchange with congressional Republicans on Tuesday, drawing boos by asserting that some hardline conservatives want to end Social Security and Medicare in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, and then taking their cheers as a sign of “unanimity” not to do so.

    “Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage – I get it – unless I agree to their economic plans. All of you at home should know what those plans are,” Biden said in his State of the Union address while appearing to try to engage Republicans in conversation.

    “Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset,” the president said.

  • 9:10 AM IST

    Delhi Liquor Policy Case: CBI arrested Hyderabad based Chartered Accountant Butchibabu Gorantla for his alleged role in formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy and causing wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners, informs CBI

  • 9:05 AM IST

    Delhi Excise Policy case: Hyderabad-based Chartered Accountant Butchibabu Gorantla who was arrested by CBI will be produced in court today, informs CBI

  • 7:42 AM IST

    Turkey earthquake LIVE: On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 southern provinces which were hit by massive quakes.

  • 7:42 AM IST

    Syria, Turkey earthquake LIVE: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent condolences to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that has killed over 7,800 people in Syria and Turkey, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the North’s state media.

  • 7:41 AM IST

    Turkey earthquake LIVE: An earthquake rescue team dispatched by China’s government arrived in Turkey’s Adana Airport early on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday. The team, comprised of 82 members, brought 20 tonnes of medical and other rescue supplies and equipment, as well as four search-and-rescue dogs.

Published Date: February 8, 2023 7:38 AM IST

Updated Date: February 8, 2023 7:53 AM IST

