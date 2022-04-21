Kabul: At least five people were on Thursday killed and 65 others injured in a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif, TOLOnews reported. The figures have been given by Ghousuddin Anwari, head of the Abu Ali Sina-e-Balkhi District Hospital, as per the report.Also Read - All-Girls University in Pakistan Bans Smartphones Inside Campus| Here's Why

An initial report quoting a local Taliban commander claimed the explosion at the Shi'ite mosque in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif has killed or wounded at least 20 people.

"A blast happened in 2nd district inside a Shi'ite mosque, more than 20 killed and injured," Mohammad Asif Wazeri, the spokesman for the Taliban commander in Mazar-e-Sharif told news agency Reuters.

On the other hand, spokesman for the provincial health authority Zia Zendani said that over five people had been killed and more than 50 were critically injured the blast.

#Breaking : At least 18 people have been killed and 30 injured in a blast occurred at a shia Muslim mosque of Seh Dokan, MazarSharif city Balkh Province Afghanistan. Local Reports#Afghanistan #mazarsharif

pic.twitter.com/2vCnYhIwsg — Syed Shahriyar (@shahriyarsyed1) April 21, 2022

It must be noted that the massive explosion comes just two days after blasts tore through a high school in Shi’ite Hazara area in western Kabul that killed at least six people and injuring 11.

Giving details, a resident of Mazar-e-Sharif told Reuters that she was shopping with her sister in a nearby market when she heard the explosion and saw smoke rising from the area around the mosque.