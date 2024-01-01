BREAKING NEWS: Massive Earthquake Of 7.6 Magnitude Hits Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

Home

BREAKING NEWS: Massive Earthquake Of 7.6 Magnitude In Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

New Delhi: The year may have begun on a positive note for most people, but the citizens of Japan are in for an unpleasant surprise as a massive earthquake of 7.6 magnitude hits North Central Japan today, January 1, 2024. The news of the earthquake has been reported by public broadcaster NHK. A tsunami warning has also been issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency along the coastal regions of Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

As mentioned earlier, an earthquake of 7.6 Magnitude has been reported in the North Central Japan today, i.e. January 1, 2024. After the earthquake, the Hokuriku Electric Power has started conducting inspections to make sure that the safety and integrity of the nuclear power facilities is intact. The reports for damage have not been made available immediately. The meteorological agency of South Korea has also said that the sea levels off its eastern province of Gangwon can also rise after the earthquake.

