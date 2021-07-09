Dhaka: A massive blaze in a Bangladesh factory has killed 40 people and injured at least 30 with some people jumping from the upper floors to escape the fire, reports international news agency AFP. Dozens are still missing.Also Read - Video: Blessing Muzarabani-Taskin Ahmed Engage in Heated Head-to-Helmet Altercation | Watch

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.