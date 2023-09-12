‘Shutdown Indian Embassy in Ottawa’: Militant Group Issues Threat Amid India’s Criticism to Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Ottawa: A militant group from Canada issued a threat call to India on Tuesday to ‘shut down’ the Indian Embassy in Ottawa and call back the High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma. The threat call from the militant group came two days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G20 Summit 2023.

The militant group which issued the threat call stated the PM Modi-led government is responsible for Trudeau’s disrespect.

Sources told News18 that this is the second threat call from the militant group in the last 48 hours. The group earlier had said PM Modi should call his ambassador back otherwise he would face consequences.

“Now proves whatever we claim is absolutely right. All terror calls are originated from Canada and for this leadership is responsible,” they said.

Justin Trudeau, who is stranded in India, after his 36-year-old plane developed a technical snag, had a subdued presence at the G20 Summit. The Canadian PM wasn’t even present at the official G20 gala dinner, according to the Canadian media.

The Canadian PM’s stay in India after the G20 Summit comes at a time when New Delhi has not been warm towards him.

On Sunday, PM Modi conveyed to Justin Trudeau New Delhi’s strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada as they are promoting secessionism, inciting violence against Indian diplomats, and threatening the Indian community there.

PM Modi during his talks with Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit also mentioned that a relationship based on ‘mutual respect and trust’ is essential for the progress of the India-Canada relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“He conveyed our strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada. They are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship,” the MEA said in a statement.

On the other hand, Trudeau said that he had many conversations with PM Narendra Modi on the issue of Khalistan extremism and “foreign interference”, and Canada will always defend freedom of expression, and at the same time will always be there to prevent violence.

He further emphasized that the “actions of the few” do not represent the entire community or Canada.

“Both the issues came up. Over the years, with PM Modi, we have had many conversations on both of those issues. Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest and it is extremely important to us. At the same time, we are always there to prevent violence and to push back against hatred,” Trudeau said.

He added, “I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada. The flip side of it, we also highlighted the importance of respecting the rule of law and we did talk about foreign interference”.

