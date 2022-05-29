Breaking News: Nepal-based Tara Air’s 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 22 passengers, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9.55 am, has lost contact, reported news agency ANI quoting airport authorities on Sunday.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: India Sees 2,828 New COVID Cases, 14 Deaths in 24 Hours
The missing aircraft was hosting 4 Indian and 3 Japanese nationals. The remaining were Nepali citizens and the aircraft had 22 passengers, including the crew, reported state media.
Here are the LIVE updates on missing Nepal aircraft:
- The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then had diverted to Mount Dhaulagiri after which it hadn’t come into contact: Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma to ANI
- We are deploying helicopter to the area for search operation: Ram Kumar Dani, DSP of District Police Office, Mustang, to ANI
- Home Ministry has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search for missing aircraft. Nepal Army chopper is also being prepared to be deployed for the search: Phadindra Mani Pokharel, spokesperson at Home Ministry to ANI
- A Nepali Army Mi-17 helicopter has recently left for Lete, Mustang, which is the suspected region of crash of the missing Tara Air flight: said Narayan Silwal, spokesperson for Nepali Army