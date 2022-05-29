Breaking News: Nepal-based Tara Air’s 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 22 passengers, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9.55 am, has lost contact, reported news agency ANI quoting airport authorities on Sunday.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: India Sees 2,828 New COVID Cases, 14 Deaths in 24 Hours

The missing aircraft was hosting 4 Indian and 3 Japanese nationals. The remaining were Nepali citizens and the aircraft had 22 passengers, including the crew, reported state media.

Here are the LIVE updates on missing Nepal aircraft: