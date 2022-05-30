Nepal plane crash: The Nepal Army has located the crash site of plane with 22 on board, including 4 Indians, report news agency ANI.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi to Release Benefits Under PM CARES For Children Scheme Today

Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed, said Nepal Army on Monday morning. It also shared the visual of plane crash site at Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang.

The small, twin-engine aircraft of Tara Airl had gone missing on Sunday morning after taking off from Pokharan in Nepal.