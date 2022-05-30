New Delhi: The Nepal Army located the crash site of plane with 22 on board, including four Indian nationals, on Monday morning. “Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed,” said Nepal Army on Monday morning. It also shared the visuals of plane crash site at Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang.Also Read - Nepal Plane Crash: Names of Passengers Including 4 Indians And Crew Onboard Tara Air Flight

After bad weather hampered the search and rescue operation on Sunday, the Army called off the mission and resumed early Monday morning. The plane, en route from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, was carrying 19 passengers — four Indians, 13 Nepalis, two Germans — and three crew members, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

Here are the latest updates on Nepal plane crash search and rescue ops on Monday:

Officials present at plane crash site have recovered 14 bodies till now. The bodies will be flown to Kathmandu for postmortem, they said.

Rescuers pull out 14 bodies from crash site of Tara Air plane in Nepal, reports news agency PTI quoting local media.

“Deeply concerned to know that four persons from Odisha were onboard in the ill-fated TaraAirlines flight. Praying for safety of passengers, as search operation continues to locate survivors in Mustang district of Nepal,” tweets Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Deeply concerned to know that four persons from #Odisha were onboard in the ill-fated #TaraAirlines flight. Praying for safety of passengers, as search operation continues to locate survivors in #Mustang district of Nepal. #NepalAirCrash@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 30, 2022

A team led by Nepal Police inspector Raj Kumar Tamang reaches the crash site by air. “Some of the bodies of the passengers are beyond recognition. Police gathering the remains” the official says.

Search and rescue teams by both the air and land are on their way to the crash site: Chief District Officer of Mustang, Netra Prasad Sharma to ANI

The search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed, Brigadier General Silwal of Nepal Army said on Twitter.

The aircraft lost contact with the airport authorities within 12 minutes after it took off at 9.55 am. According to Tara Air, the missing aircraft last came in contact with the Jomsom Tower at 10.07 am on Sunday at Ghodepani and then lost contact. The small, twin-engine aircraft of Tara Air had gone missing on Sunday morning after taking off from Pokharan in Nepal. The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane had four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three-member Nepali crew.