Home

News

BREAKING NEWS: Nine Grenade Attacks Rock Balochistan Ahead Of Pakistan Elections 2024

BREAKING NEWS: Nine Grenade Attacks Rock Balochistan Ahead Of Pakistan Elections 2024

BREAKING NEWS: Pakistan Elections 2024: Nine Grenade Attacks In Balochistan; Election Offices, Polling Stations Targeted

Grenade Attack In Balochistan

New Delhi: Pakistan is gearing up for the General Elections, which are scheduled to take place tomorrows, February 8, 2024. There has been a lot of canvassing by the different political parties and people have been urged to cast their vote. Hours before the Pakistan Elections 2024, nine grenade attacks have rocked Balochistan, especially targeting the election offices of the candidates and the polling stations. The grenade attacks have not killed anyone but has resulted in injuring many people. Individual riders on motorcycles threw hand grenades at multiple locations including a government school in Killi Ahmedzai.

Trending Now

Grenade Attacks Rock Balochistan Ahead Of Pak Elections

As mentioned earlier, there have been grenade attacks in Pakistan today. With Pakistan’s general elections drawing near, at least nine grenade attacks, targeting election offices of candidates and polling stations, were carried out in various parts of Pakistan’s Makran division and Quetta, on Tuesday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

You may like to read

Individual Motorcyclists Threw Hand Grenades

Individuals riding motorcycles threw hand grenades at a government school in Killi Ahmedzai, located on the outskirts of Quetta, late in the evening on Tuesday. The grenade exploded in the courtyard of the school, designated as a polling station, according to Dawn report. Law enforcement agencies thwarted an attack at a government school in Pasni, where an explosive device was found near the Bagh Bazaar Government School. Later, the bomb disposal squad defused the bomb.

An office of the National Database and Registration Authority office was targeted with a grenade, causing damage to windows. No injuries were reported in the incident, Dawn reported. Furthermore, a grenade attack was carried out on the residence of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) (BNP-M) candidate for National Assembly Mir Mohammad Yaqoob in Awaran district. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Mir Mohammad Aslam Buledi’s house was attacked in Buleda.

Two blasts were reported in Panjgur town, where the residence of National Party leader Abdul Qadeer Sajdi and the house of an independent candidate, Noor Baloch, was targeted. The two leaders remained unhurt in the attacks. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Agha Gull survived a grenade attack at his residence. Furthermore, reports indicated an attack on a security forces post in the Tump area of Balochistan’s Kech, where a PRG-7 projectile was fired, causing an explosion near the post. No casualty was reported in the attack, according to Dawn report.

Bomb Blast Outside Pakistan Election Commission Office

On Sunday, another bomb blast reportedly took place outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Balochistan’s Nushki district, ARY News reported. However, no casualties have been reported so far.In a statement, the police said that the explosive was detonated outside the ECP office’s gate. The inquiry into the nature of the explosion is ongoing, according to ARY News report. In a statement, the police said that the explosive was detonated outside the ECP office’s gate. The inquiry into the nature of the explosion is ongoing, according to ARY News report.

There has also been news regarding internet shutdown in Pakistan on election day tomorrow; for now, no such decision has been taken and the government has said that in case a district demands for internet shutdown, it shall be implemented.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.