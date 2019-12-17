New Delhi: A special court in Pakistan on Tuesday sentenced former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to death in the high treason case. According to Express Tribune, a three-member special court comprising Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC) handed over the verdict.

The high treason case was filed against the former president by the PML-N government in 2013 for clamping the state of emergency on November 3, 2007. Musharraf was booked in the high treason case in December 2013 and indicted on March 31, 2014.

Case History

Appointed as the army chief in 1998 by then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Musharraf staged a bloodless coup a year after and seized the power as Sharif dismissed him as the army chief. In 2001, Musharraf appointed himself as the president of Pakistan. Pakistan came under General Musharraf’s military rule.

In March 2007, Musharraf suspended Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, the then-head of Pakistan’s Supreme Court for abuse of his office. A major anti-Musharraf campaign began for gis interference in the Judiciary. In July, the Supreme Court reinstated Chaudhry. In October, Musharraf won the presidential election. In November, he declared a state of emergency by firing several judges. He also ordered a massive clampdown on media and opposition.

In 2008, Musharraf was defeated in the parliamentary election and resigned as president. He went on to a self-imposed exile in London and Dubai.

Musharraf was booked in December 2013 and was indicted on March 31, 2014. He was accused of unlawfully suspending the constitution and instituting an emergency rule in 2017. He did not plead guilty and always maintained that the charges against him were politically motivated.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.