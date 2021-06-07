Islamabad: At least 30 people died and several sustained injuries after Sir Syed Express train collided with Millat Express between Reti and Daharki railway stations in Ghotki district of Pakistan’s Sindh province on Monday morning. As per the railways officials, the mishap happened when Sargodha bound Sir Syed Express rammed into Milat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment. Also Read - Wasim Akram Picks Four Favourite Teams For T20 World Cup

Several people are still trapped inside the bogies of both trains. Authorities fear that the number of fatalities in the accident could rise.

An emergency has been declared at hospitals in Ghotki, Dharki, Obaro and Mirpur Mathelo.

Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah said at least 30 people have been killed while 50 others injured in the incident. Speaking to Geo News, the deputy commissioner said that 13 to 14 bogies have derailed in the accident while six to eight were “completely destroyed”.

He said that rescuing passengers who are still trapped is a “challenge” for the rescue officials.

“This is a challenging task. It will take time to use heavy machinery to free citizens (still trapped). We are also establishing a medical camp to provide medical aid to citizens,” he stated.

Moreover, the police and rescue team have reached the spot for the rescue operations. Following the mishap, the up and down railway has been suspended, reported ANI.

(With agency inputs)