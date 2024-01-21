Plane That Crashed In Afghanistan’s Badakhshan Is Not Indian: DGCA

Badakhshan: An Indian plane crashed in the Wakhan region of Badakhshan on Sunday, news agency ANI reported, citing Afghanistan media reports. Zabihullah Amiri, the head of Information and Culture of the Taliban in Badakhshan confirmed the incident and said that the passenger plane crashed in Topkhaneh Mountain alongside Karan, Manjan and Zibak districts in the province. Amiri stated that an official team had been sent to the area to investigate the incident. Currently, there is no information regarding the casualties or the cause of the crash. The situation is under investigation.

Meanwhile, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) promptly reacted to the news and confirmed that a passenger plane that has crashed in the Topkhana mountains of Afghanistan was not Indian.

DGCA also stated that the plane was a Moroccan registered DF 10 aircraft. “DGCA official confirms this is not an Indian plane. A plane that crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province was Moroccan registered DF 10 aircraft,” ANI tweeted citing a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official.

Meanwhile, the Russian Aviation Authorities stated a Russian-registered plane with six flyers disappeared from the radar screens over Afghanistan on Saturday evening. The authorities said that plane was a French-made Dassault Falcon-10 jet and was a charter flight travelling from India via Uzbekistan to Moscow, reported Reuters.

According to the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation, the crashed plane was a Dassault Falcon-10 aircraft that was registered in Morocco and was not an aircraft of Indian carriers. It was an air ambulance and was flying from Thailand to Moscow. The plane also refueled at Gaya Airport.