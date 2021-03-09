New Delhi: The Queen has taken the racism claims of Harry and Meghan regarding their child Archie “very seriously”, the Buckingham Palace released a statement on Tuesday. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry remain ‘much loved’ royal family members, the Palace further noted. The statement comes a day after the Royal duo’s appearance in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey went viral. Also Read - Barack Obama Reveals He Once Broke a Schoolmate’s Nose For Using Racial Slur

Explosive allegations were made by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, that she face a racist attitude from both the palace and the UK press, especially during the birth of their child Archie.

The couple's allegation on racism has shocked everyone as they were heard saying that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were "concerns and conversations" about "how dark his skin might be when he's born". Meghan said that her son Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family about "about how dark his skin might be when he's born".

However, Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle reacted to the racism comment and said on Tuesday that he did not think the British royal family was racist, and hoped that the question about the alleged remark from a family member about the darkness of the skin of Meghan’s son is dumb.