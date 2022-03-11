Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates March 11, 2022: Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine as its invasion enters the third week and Russian forces continue to bombard major cities. Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2.3 million have fled the country since Russian troops crossed into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Besieged cities have been suffering from shortages of food, medicine, heat and electricity. The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine met on Thursday in a Turkish resort but weren’t able to find common ground. Russia continued its heavy bombardment of Mariupol on Thursday, hitting the fire department’s headquarters, a university building and other structures. Ukrainian officials say about 1,300 people have died, including three in the bombing of a maternity and children’s hospital. Meanwhile, India continues to evacuate its students and citizens who are fleeing Ukraine from its neighbouring countries under Operation Ganga. Stay tuned to this blog for all the latest breaking news updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: Airstrike Hits Ukraine's Maternity Hospital in Port City of Mariupol, 17 Injured

Live Updates

  • 7:54 AM IST

    Facebook eases rules to allow violent speech against ‘Russian invaders’, reports AFP News Agency

  • 7:54 AM IST

    Sony Music says it’s suspending operations in Russia

  • 7:51 AM IST

    Zelenskyy says 100,000 evacuated amid blockade: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 100,000 people have been evacuated during the past two days from seven cities under Russian blockade in the north and center of the country, including the Kyiv suburbs. (AP)

  • 7:50 AM IST

    Air India flight carrying students evacuated from Ukrainian city Sumy lands in Delhi: An Air India flight from Poland’s Rzeszow carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy, landed in Delhi on Friday morning.