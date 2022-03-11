Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates March 11, 2022: Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine as its invasion enters the third week and Russian forces continue to bombard major cities. Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2.3 million have fled the country since Russian troops crossed into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Besieged cities have been suffering from shortages of food, medicine, heat and electricity. The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine met on Thursday in a Turkish resort but weren’t able to find common ground. Russia continued its heavy bombardment of Mariupol on Thursday, hitting the fire department’s headquarters, a university building and other structures. Ukrainian officials say about 1,300 people have died, including three in the bombing of a maternity and children’s hospital. Meanwhile, India continues to evacuate its students and citizens who are fleeing Ukraine from its neighbouring countries under Operation Ganga. Stay tuned to this blog for all the latest breaking news updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: Airstrike Hits Ukraine's Maternity Hospital in Port City of Mariupol, 17 Injured