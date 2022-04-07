Breaking News: In a major development, the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council after reports of killings in Ukraine’s Bucha. Let us remind you that US President Joe Biden had called for a “wartime trial” against Russia over the alleged civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where a mass grave has been found with more than 300 bodies.Also Read - BREAKING: Kerala Lifts All COVID-19 Curbs; Face Masks to Continue. Details Here

Meanwhile, India abstained from voting on the draft resolution to suspend Russia from UNHRC over Ukraine at UNGA. "India has abstained on the resolution with regard to the suspension of the Russian Federation from the Human Rights Council adopted in the UN General Assembly today," India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti said.

"We continue to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterate our call for end to all hostilities. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option," Tirumurti added.

Commenting on the killing, Tirumurti said, “Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We have unequivocally condemned these killings and support the call for an independent investigation.”

