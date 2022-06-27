Kyiv/New Delhi: In another devastating strike, a Russian missile hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, reported news agency Reuters quoting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Over 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack, he said. It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims, he said. It’s useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia, Ukraine President Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.Also Read - Making Sense Of Economic Crisis: What Is Wrong With Indian Economy? | Explained

Meanwhile, city mayor Vitaliy Meletskiy said the strike had caused deaths and injuries, but gave no figures. A video clip tweeted by Ukrainian MP Roman Hryshchuk showed the entire shopping complex on fire with plumes of black smoke rising and people running for cover.

Kremenchuk.

Missile strike by Russian missiles on the shopping center.

Zelensky: It is impossible to imagine the number of victims. If this is not a terrorist attack, then what!? If Russia is not a terrorist country, then who are they? pic.twitter.com/jWhQdtSkSB — Roman Hryshchuk (@grishchukroma) June 27, 2022



Kremenchuk, an industrial city of 217,000 before Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, houses Ukraine’s biggest oil refinery, and is crucial to country’s economy.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)