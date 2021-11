New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 6th December for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi: Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spokesperson.Also Read - Coal Mine Fire in Russia’s Siberia Kills 11, Dozens Trapped

