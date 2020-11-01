New Delhi: At least two people have died and multiple persons were injured early Sunday after a man dressed in “medieval clothes” went around stabbing people with a knife in Canada’s Quebec city. The suspect has been arrested, reported a Canadian media. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Additional Flights to Canada From Oct 25, Booking Begins | Details Here

The incident happened on Halloween night a little before 1 AM, the Canada Police said. The area was immediately cordoned off and officials launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

The number of casualties has not yet been confirmed by the police and may rise further. Investigation is still ongoing.

More details awaited…