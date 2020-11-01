The incident happened on Halloween night a little before 1 AM, the Canada Police said. The area was immediately cordoned off and officials launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Also Read - International Tourists Banned From Visiting Canada Until October 31
The number of casualties has not yet been confirmed by the police and may rise further. Investigation is still ongoing. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: In a First, Indian Flag to be Hoisted at the Iconic Niagara Falls on August 15
More details awaited…