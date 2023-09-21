Sukhdool Singh, Gangster And Khalistan Supporter, Killed in Inter-gang Rivalry in Canada

Breaking News: Sukhdool Singh, Gangster And Khalistan Supporter, Killed in Canada

Breaking News: Sukhdool Singh, Gangster And Khalistan Supporter, Killed in Canada

Toronto: India’s most-wanted gangster and Khalistan supporter Sukhdool Singh, who had fled to Canada from Punjab in 2017, was killed by unknown assailants in Canada’s Winnipeg. According to available information, Sukhdool Singh has seven criminal cases registered against him.

Trending Now

Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a gangster of Davinder Bambiha gang, was from Punjab’s Moga. Reports suggest that he was killed in Canada’s Winnipeg in an inter-gang rivalry.

#WATCH | Punjab | Visuals from the residence of gangster Sukhdool Singh in Moga. Reports have been coming in that he has been killed in Winnipeg, Canada in a gang land shooting but official confirmation is yet to come in. Earlier today, raids against gangsters and Khalistani… pic.twitter.com/2cRp0SW4IV — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

You may like to read

Notably, Sukdhool Singh went to Canada in 2017 on forged passport. He was aiding, funding and strengthening the Devinder Bambiha gang in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Top Intelligence inputs stated that these killings are due to inter gang rivalry between these groups.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES