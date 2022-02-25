Breaking News: The UEFA Executive Committee has decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Saint Petersburg, Russia to Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, said the sports association.Also Read - Ukraine Conflict: States Plan To Evacuate Stranded Indians; Issue Helpline Numbers. Details HERE

The game will be played as initially scheduled on May 28, it added.