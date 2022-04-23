New Delhi: United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is all set to be quizzed by a Commons committee over the allegations that he misled the Parliament about the parties he attended in Downing Street during the COVID lockdown.Also Read - Visit Of Boris Johnson To India – Is UK falling Off From NATO

On Friday, it was reported that MPs approved the Privileges Committee launching an inquiry once the police complete their own investigation into the gatherings.

The government had tried to delay the vote, but U-turned following opposition from its own MPs, as reported by the BBC while Boris Johnson had said that he has "no concerns" about the committee investigation.

Speaking during his two-day trip to India, Johnson said, “If the opposition wants to focus on this and talk about it a lot more, that’s fine.”

But Johnson said he “wanted to focus on what matters for the future of the country”, including boosting trade ties with India, tackling the cost of living, energy, transport and childcare, BBC reported.

Last week, the Prime Minister — along with his wife and Chancellor Rishi Sunak — was fined for breaking Covid laws by attending an event in Downing Street to celebrate his birthday.

Johnson had previously told MPs that laws were not broken in Downing Street, leading to accusations from opposition parties that the Prime Minister had misled them.

Johnson and his Conservative government have faced growing outrage since allegations surfaced late last year that he and his staff held office parties in 2020 and 2021 when millions in the country were barred from meeting with friends and family — or even attending funerals for their loved ones.

Johnson paid a 50-pound ($66) fine last week for attending his own surprise birthday party in Downing Street in June 2020. The penalty made Johnson the first British prime minister ever found to have broken the law while in office.

Under government guidelines, ministers who knowingly mislead the House of Commons are expected to resign.

(With agency inputs)