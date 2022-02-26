New Delhi: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said that he has spoken to Indian Prime Minister Modi on the course of war with Russia and sought “political support”.Also Read - Ukraine Extends Curfew as Russian Military Troops Near Capital Kyiv

"Informed of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression. Urged India to give us political support in UNSC," the Ukrainian President tweeted. "Stop the aggressor together," Zelensky wrote.

Spoke with 🇮🇳 Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of 🇺🇦 repulsing 🇷🇺 aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged 🇮🇳 to give us political support in🇺🇳 Security Council. Stop the aggressor together! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

The Ukraine President’s comment came shortly after Russia praised India’s decision to abstain from a vote at the United Nations to condemn its invasion. “Highly appreciate India’s independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC on Feb 25. In the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership, Russia is committed to maintain close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine,” said the Russian Embassy in India said in a statement.