Breaking News: USS Abraham Lincoln carrier targeted with four ballistic missiles, says Report

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards on Sunday stated they targeted the US Aircraft carrier Lincoln with four ballistic missiles, as reported by Reuters, citing State Media. As per the statement released

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards on Sunday stated they targeted the US Aircraft carrier Lincoln with four ballistic missiles, as reported by Reuters, citing State Media. As per the statement released by the Public Relations Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), four ballistic missiles hit the USS Abraham Lincoln.

In announcing the “True Promise 4” operation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that this operation was a result of recent military operations conducted by Iranian armed forces against US and Israeli targets. The IRGC has claimed that the operation involved a strike on a US Navy Warship.

In a statement carried by local media, Iranian Revolutionary Guards said, “The US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was struck by four ballistic missiles.”

This is breaking news. Further details will be updated.

