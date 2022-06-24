Breaking news: In a massive blow to women’s rights, the US Supreme Court on Friday ended the right to abortion in a seismic ruling that shreds half a century of constitutional protections on one of the most divisive and bitterly fought issues in American political life, reported news agency AFP.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Update: NTA To Release Admit Card Soon At neet.nta.nic.in | Check Expected Date Here

The court overturned the landmark 1973 “Roe v Wade” decision that enshrined a woman’s right to an abortion and said individual states can permit or restrict the procedure themselves. Also Read - LGBTQ Students Would Get New Protections Under Joe Biden Plan

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the court said. Also Read - 1 Dead, 6 Rescued After Fire Breaks Out in Delhi's Rohini | Visuals From Spot

(Based on inputs from AFP)