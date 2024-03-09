BREAKING NEWS: Video Footage Of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s Killing In Canada Surfaces

The video has been obtained by The Fifth Estate and has been independently verified by more than one source. The attack that is described as being 'highly coordinated' involved six men and two vehicles.

The purported video footage of the killing of India designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has surfaced, showing Nijjar being shot by armed men in what has been described a ‘contract killing’, Canada-based CBC News reported. Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by the National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed as he came out of a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on the evening of June 18, 2023.

The video shows Nijjar leaving the parking lot of the gurdwara in his grey Dodge Ram pickup truck. As he approaches the exit, a white sedan pulls in front of him, blocking his truck. Two men then run up and shoot Nijjar before escaping in a silver Toyota Camry. The Fifth Estate spoke to two witnesses who were playing soccer in a field nearby when they heard the gunshots. “We saw those two guys running,” said Bhupinderjit Singh Sidhu. “We started running towards … where the sound was coming from.”

Despite nearly nine months passing since the incident, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has yet to identify suspects or make any arrests relating to Nijjar’s killing.

The assassination caused a significant diplomatic dispute between India and Canada. After Trudeau accused India of involvement in Nijjar’s murder on Canadian soil in September, last year, India categorically denied these allegations, dismissing them as ‘absurd and motivated.’ The Ministry of External Affairs stated that Canada has failed to provide any evidence supporting its claims regarding the killing.

‘Unacceptable violation of our sovereignty’

In September, last year Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of orchestrating the killing of Nijjar on Canadian soil. “Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” Trudeau said in the House of Commons on Sept. 18.

“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty.”

India had however, rejected the allegations, calling them “absurd and motivated.” The allegation sparked a diplomatic crisis, with India denying its involvement.

