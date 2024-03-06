Home

Nikki Haley Drops Out Of Republican Presidential Race Clearing Way For Donald Trump

Nikki Haley won the Washington, D.C. primary on March 3, 2024. (File)

Nikki Haley And Donald Trump: Nikki Haley has dropped out of the Republican Presidential race thus clearing the way for fellow Republican and former US President Donald Trump.

Nikki Haley was a candidate in the 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries and won the Washington, D.C. primary on March 3, 2024, with which she became the first woman to win a Republican presidential primary in U.S. history.

