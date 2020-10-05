The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has jointly been awarded to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus.” Also Read - World Hepatitis Day 2020: History, Significance of The Day And Theme For This Year

The trio “made a decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people around the world,” the committee said on Twitter.

Their work makes possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives, the committee noted.

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2020 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus.” pic.twitter.com/MDHPmbiFmS — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2020

“Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M Rice made seminal discoveries that led to the identification of a novel virus, Hepatitis C virus. Prior to their work, the discovery of Hepatitis A and B viruses had been critical steps forward, but the majority of blood-borne hepatitis cases remained unexplained. The discovery of the Hepatitis C virus revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis and made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives,” added the release.

The head of the Nobel Committee, Thomas Perlmann, announced the winners at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. The prestigious Nobel award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor (over USD 1,118,000).

The World Health Organisation estimates there are over 70 million cases of hepatitis worldwide and 400,000 deaths each year. The disease is chronic and a major cause of liver inflammation and cancer.

Notably, the award is the first of six prizes being announced and other prizes in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics will be declared in the coming days,

Last year, the award was jointly won by William G Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.