Stockholm: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the Nobel Prize 2022 in Physics. The prestigious prize has been awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger.Also Read - Svante Pääbo Wins Nobel Prize 2022 in Physiology For Discoveries Concerning Human Evolution

BREAKING NEWS:

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPrize in Physics to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger. pic.twitter.com/RI4CJv6JhZ — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2022

They have been awarded Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.”

Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have each conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated. Their results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information.

Alain Aspect, who was born 1947 in Agen, France, is a Professor at Université Paris-Saclay and École Polytechnique, Palaiseau. Research Physicist John F. Clauser was born in California state in the United States and is a Consultant with J.F. Clauser & Associates. Professor Anton Zeilinger, born in 1945, teaches at University of Vienna, Austria.

The Prize amount of 10 million Swedish kronor will be shared equally between all the laureates.