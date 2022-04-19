Colombo: At least one dead and several others were injured after the Sri Lankan Police on Tuesday opened fire at protesters for the first time since anti-government protests over an economic crisis started, news agency AFP reported.Also Read - As Sri Lanka Faces Worst Economic Crisis, Country’s Stock Exchange to Stop Trading From April 18

A police spokesperson confirmed they had to open fire at the protesters after the mobs turned violent and started pelting stones at police personnel.

During the protest, the people had blocked a highway in central Sri Lanka's Rambukkana, 95 km from capital Colombo, to protest acute oil shortages and high prices.