Kyiv: Over 21 civilians on Thursday were killed and 25 others were injured after Russian forces shelled a town in eastern Ukraine, local prosecutors said told news agency AFP. The regional prosecutors said in a post on Facebook that the artillery fire has hit a school and a cultural centre in the town of Merefa outside the city of Kharkiv. He further added that of the wounded, 10 people are in serious condition.