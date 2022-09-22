Iran Anti-Hijab Protests Latest Update: Nearly 31 civilians have been killed in a major crackdown by the Iranian security forces on protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested by the morality police, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights NGO.Also Read - Iran Faces Global Criticism, Protests Over Woman's Death

"The people of Iran have come to the streets to achieve their fundamental rights and human dignity and the government is responding to their peaceful protest with bullets," Iran Human Rights (IHR) director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said in a statement.

#UPDATE At least 31 civilians have been killed in a crackdown by the Iranian security forces on protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested by the morality police, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights NGO. pic.twitter.com/muMM4qHJMT — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 22, 2022

In the statement, the Iran Human Rights said it had confirmed protests taking place in over 30 cities and other urban centers, raising alarm over ‘mass arrests’ of protesters and civil society activists.

Even in Iran, people protest and the regime fails to stop it! pic.twitter.com/76yNVJ8lcx — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 21, 2022

In Iran, the massive protests first erupted over the weekend in the northern province of Kurdistan and the agitations have now spread across the country.

Giving details, the IHR said the death toll included the deaths of 11 people killed on Wednesday night in the town of Amol in the northern Mazandaran province on the Caspian Sea, and six killed in Babol in the same province.

The IHR also added that the major northeastern city of Tabriz saw its first death in the protests.

“Condemnation and expression of concern by the international community are no longer enough,” Amiry-Moghaddam said.

Earlier in the day, the Kurdish rights group Hengaw said over 15 people had been killed in Kurdistan province and other Kurdish-populated areas of the north of Iran, including eight on Wednesday night.

Earlier, the Iranian media and a local prosecutor informed that four people were killed in the last two days, bringing the total death toll to eight, including a member of the police and a pro-government militia member.