Basra: Over four people were killed and 20 others were severely injured in in an explosion in Iraq's southern city of Basra. As per updates from news agency Reuters, police are investigating the cause of the blast. Notably, the blast too place in city centre, near a hospital. As pet the preliminary reports, the explosion has set fire to at least one vehicle and damaged a minibus.

Speaking to Reuters, police said an initial investigation showed that a motorcycle rigged with explosives could have been the cause of the blast.

In a statement, the military said a motorcycle rigged with explosives was the cause of the blast which sent a column of black smoke into the sky soon after the explosion. The military further added that forensic experts were still at the scene, investigating the matter.

Over 7 people were killed & at least 20 wounded in a VBIED blast at the gate of Genoa Restaurant near Basra Teaching Hospital in southern Iraq around noon on Tues. Other sources point to higher casualties. as ISIS has upped its acts across the country over the last 10 days. pic.twitter.com/F9UK93AjgA — Kazhin Anwar (@AnwarKazhin) December 7, 2021

On the other hand, senior security officials told the Rudaw media network that the explosion took place opposite al-Jumhouri Hospital in the city centre. The security forces have cordoned off the area and will soon find out the type and nature of the explosion.

It must be noted that the blasts have been rare in Basra in recent years, particularly since the defeat of the ISIL (ISIS) armed group in 2017. However, no one has immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.