Kentucky: Over 50 people have been killed after a tornado has hit the US state of Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed on Saturday. Speaking to CNN, the governor said that the death toll from this event is likely to exceed 50 Kentuckians, probably end up closer to 70 to 100 lives. He called the storms that hit the state “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history.”Also Read - US FDA: Now 16 and 17 Year-Olds Can Get Pfizer Vaccine Booster Dose In US | Must Watch

As per the Preliminary investigation, four tornadoes may have hit the state, including one that potentially stayed on the ground for more than 200 miles. Also Read - This Investment Firm Resumes Work From Home For Employees, Cancels Travel, Parties Due To Rise in COVID Cases

At least 50 people dead after tornado hits US state of Kentucky, says Governor Andy Beshear pic.twitter.com/1xZpK3Fc8r — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

Also Read - Oh No! Man Accidentally Burns Down House Worth Rs 13.57 Crores While Trying to Get Rid of Snakes

Beshear further added that the damage has been reported in at least 15 counties stretching across western Kentucky.

According to him, most of the destructions centred on Graves County, particularly the town of Mayfield. “It hit Mayfield as hard as just about any town … has ever been hit,” he told CNN.

Giving further details, he said about 110 people were at a candle factory at the time the tornado hit and added that the state would lose at least dozens of those individuals.

On the other hand, state emergency management director Michael Dorsett called it a significant, massive disaster event and said search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing and began even as the storms were in the area.

An intense tornado just hit Pembroke, Kentucky. Really bad stuff. pic.twitter.com/e6HwxnOUiP — Marios Wallace (@Marios_WX) December 11, 2021

Nearly 24 tornadoes were reported across five states such as Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee, according to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center, with officials in Arkansas saying that at least two people had died.

In the meanwhile, a tornado warning has been issued for the Nashville metro area around 3 AM local time as “a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Pegram, the National Weather Service said.