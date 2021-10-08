Kabul: At least 50 people were killed and several others critically injured in a bomb attack on a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz on Friday. Notably, this is the latest violence to rock the country after the Taliban took charge in August.Also Read - Over 3.8 Million Afghans Receive Assistance in September: UN

“We have received more than 90 wounded patients and over 15 dead bodies, but the number will change. We are still receiving more people,” a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) hospital worker, who did not want to be named, told news agency AFP. Also Read - When Will India Resume International Flights to Afghanistan? Check What MEA Has to Say

Giving information, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had earlier said that an unknown number of people had been killed and injured when explosion took place in a mosque of Shiite compatriots in Kunduz. Also Read - Russia Invites Taliban To Moscow For International Talks On Afghanistan On October 20

However, there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group, bitter rivals of the Taliban, has claimed similar recent atrocities.

As a result of a terrible explosion during the Friday prayers in a Shiite mosque In Kunduz province, 100 people were killed and 80 injured.#standwithpanjshirresistance pic.twitter.com/tlNUbNGdBJ — ahmad jan (@farhadaman31) October 8, 2021

Saddened to hear of the terrorist attack on a Shia Mosque in KhanAbad, Kunduz #Afghanistan today during Friday prayers, with many causalities. Video shows covered bodies & damaged mosque. May Allah bless their souls. This is a worrying turn of events in the country. pic.twitter.com/9AD3FM3cvL — Mohammed Al-Hilli (@malhilli) October 8, 2021

On the other aide, the residents of Kunduz told AFP the blast hit a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers, the most important of the week for Muslims.

Images shared on social media, which could not be immediately verified, showed several bloodied bodies lying on the floor at the blast site. On the other hand, the videos on social media showed men shepherding people, including women and children, away from the scene.