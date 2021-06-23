Islamabad: At least two people died while 17 others, including women and children, were injured in an explosion in Lahore’s Johar Town area today. According to reports, the blast site is near Hafiz Saeed’s residence in Lahore. All the injured have been shifted to a local hospital. The nature of the blast is being ascertained. Rescue operations are on. Also Read - Bharat Biotech's 'Pre-submission' Meeting For Covaxin EUL With WHO Today. Why is it Crucial?

“At least two people were killed and 17 others were injured in a blast outside a house in Lahore’s Johar town,” reported Pakistan’s ARY News.

Multiple witness account said that the glass windows of nearby houses and buildings have been shattered. According to the media reports, the sound of the blast was so loud that it was heard in faraway areas.

“So far we have not been able to determine whether a gas pipeline burst or whether it was a cylinder. But we have shifted four people [to the hospital] and more injured are expected,” a spokesperson for the emergency rescue team said.

The Pakistani daily said that police and bomb disposal teams have reached the site. City Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik has directed the relevant police officials to reach the site of the incident. The Lahore Deputy Commissioner also directed emergency wards at all hospitals to be on alert.

(With ANI inputs)