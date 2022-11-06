Video: Passenger Plane Crashes Into Lake Victoria In Tanzania, 15 People Rescued

15 people rescued from the Lake Victoria in Tanzania after an aircraft owned by Precision Airlines plunged into the waters before landing.

Passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania. See video here.

Plane Crash in Tanzania: A commercial flight by Precision Air crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania after which a rescue operation went underway Sunday morning. The plane crashed into Africa’s largest lake near Bukoba airport.

As per the local media, the passenger flight PW 494 from Dar-Bukoba-Mwanza crashed into Lake Victoria before landing at Bukoba airport. The ATR 42-500 aircraft had 53 people on board (49 passengers). It’s registration number was 5H-PWF.

Precision Air flight plunges into Lake Victoria when landing at Bukoba Airport in Tanzania, authorities say rescue operations underway 🎥: Courtesy pic.twitter.com/WJLYfGeVjw — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) November 6, 2022

It is said that bad weather led the plane to plunge into the lake. Rescue efforts to save 49 passengers onboard is underway as per media reports.

As per a report by Al-Jazeera, the aircraft owned by Tanzania’s largest private airline was about 100 metres mid-air when it encountered problems due to high speed winds and heavy rains.

A plane has crashed into Lake Victoria in Bukoba in Tanzania’s Kagera region. Rescue efforts are underway. The plane belongs to Precision Air. #Tanzania #Planecrash pic.twitter.com/1GItlItEoM — Devesh (@Devesh81403955) November 6, 2022

State-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported that 15 people had been rescued so far. It was unknown if there were any fatalities.

News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake. Rescue boats were deployed and emergency workers continued to rescue other passengers trapped in the plane.