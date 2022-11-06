Video: Passenger Plane Crashes Into Lake Victoria In Tanzania, 15 People Rescued

15 people rescued from the Lake Victoria in Tanzania after an aircraft owned by Precision Airlines plunged into the waters before landing.

Updated: November 6, 2022 2:50 PM IST

By Shrimansi Kaushik | Edited by Shrimansi Kaushik

Passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania. See video here.
Plane Crash in Tanzania: A commercial flight by Precision Air crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania after which a rescue operation went underway Sunday morning. The plane crashed into Africa’s largest lake near Bukoba airport.

As per the local media, the passenger flight PW 494 from Dar-Bukoba-Mwanza crashed into Lake Victoria before landing at Bukoba airport. The ATR 42-500 aircraft had 53 people on board (49 passengers). It’s registration number was 5H-PWF.


It is said that bad weather led the plane to plunge into the lake. Rescue efforts to save 49 passengers onboard is underway as per media reports.

As per a report by Al-Jazeera, the aircraft owned by Tanzania’s largest private airline was about 100 metres mid-air when it encountered problems due to high speed winds and heavy rains.

State-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported that 15 people had been rescued so far. It was unknown if there were any fatalities.

News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake. Rescue boats were deployed and emergency workers continued to rescue other passengers trapped in the plane.

Published Date: November 6, 2022 2:25 PM IST

Updated Date: November 6, 2022 2:50 PM IST