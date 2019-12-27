New Delhi: A passenger plane of Bek Air airline with 100 onboard, including 5 crew members, has crashed into a two-story building, just after taking off from Almaty airport in Kazakhstan. According to preliminary data, at least 9 were killed on the spot.

A statement from a Kazakh ministry said the plane “lost height” at 7.22 AM and crashed during takeoff before crashing into a concrete fence and then a two-storey building. The plane was flying from Almaty to Nursultan.

Passenger plane with 95 people + 5 crew on board flying to Nur-Sultan city crashed in Almaty this morning. Death toll – 7 and may go higher. https://t.co/Q8tl6d3sdZ pic.twitter.com/iPOKbIOYMB — Ryskeldi Satke (@RyskeldiSatke) December 27, 2019

Initial reports say it crashed in the Talgar region – although the airport press office says it was close to the airport.

Several photos and footages have emerged from the crash site. A special commission will be set up to determine the cause of the crash.

Kazakhstan has seen several plane crash incidents in the past. On 29 January 2013, a passenger plane travelling from the northern town of Kokshetau came down near Almaty, killing 20 people. On December 26 2012, a military plane carrying senior Kazakh security officials crashed in the south of the country, killing 27 people.