BREAKING: Prince Harry, Wife Meghan In ‘Near Catastrophic Car Chase’ With Paparazzi In USA

It occurred after the couple had attended an awards ceremony held in New York.

FILE - Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi photographers, a spokesperson for the prince said on Wednesday.

It occurred after the couple had attended an awards ceremony held in New York by the Ms. Foundation for Women, where Meghan was honoured for her work.

Pictures that have appeared on social media have shown Harry, Meghan, and her mother, Doria Ragland, in a taxi.

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

