Colombo: Ranil Wickremesinghe has resigned as the Prime Minister Of Sri Lanka. Earlier on Saturday, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that he was willing to resign to make way for a new unity government after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence when it was mobbed by protesters. "To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister," he wrote on Twitter.

To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) July 9, 2022

Earlier, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly fled after protesters stormed into his residence on Saturday. Protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation surrounded his residence following which the top Lankan leader escaped, defence sources were quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Thousands of protesters carrying Sri Lankan flags rode on the relatively few vehicles on the roads due to an acute fuel shortage, while others rode bicycles and many walked to protest sites in the capital, Colombo.