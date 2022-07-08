London: A day after Boris Johnson resigned as UK PM, Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, on Friday launched his campaign for the Tory leadership. During the campaign, Sunak stressed his immigrant heritage and said his family is everything to him. He also insisted that he will not be a candidate offering comforting fairy tales.Also Read - Sad To Give Up Best Job In The World, Will Support New Leader: Boris Johnson Quits As British PM

"Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions. That's why I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister," Sunak said during the campaign on Twitter.

I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. #Ready4Rishi Sign up 👉 https://t.co/KKucZTV7N1 pic.twitter.com/LldqjLRSgF — Ready For Rishi (@RishiSunak) July 8, 2022



In the video shared on social media, Rishi Sunak was seen saying the story of his grandmother who boarded a plane to England as a young woman armed with hope for a better life. “She managed to find a job. But it took nearly her eight years to save enough money for her husband and children to follow her,” Rishi Sunak said in the video.

Earlier this week, Sunak’s resignation as Chancellor of the exchequer had triggered a crisis in the Boris Johnson cabinet, forcing him to step down. Now, if Rishi Sunak wins the top seat, he will become the first Indian-origin man to be the British PM.

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was sad to announce his resignation as Conservative Party leader, triggering a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become the new PM.

Johnson, 58, said he will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed – expected by the time of the Conservative Party conference scheduled for October. However, Boris blamed the herd insitinct of his party as he delivered his resignation speech on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street.