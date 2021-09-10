Panjshir: Amid reports of clashes still going on in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley, various reports on Friday claimed that Amrullah Saleh’s elder brother Rohullah Saleh was shot dead by Taliban forces when he was leaving Panjshir for Kabul. Reports also claimed that he was tortured to death by the insurgent group.Also Read - Digvijaya Singh Compares RSS with Taliban, Claims They Have Similar Ideology on Women

According to reports, Rohullah Saleh was shot dead after being identified by the Taliban. Even though the Taliban have claimed victory over Panshir Valley on several occasions before, the clashes were still going on between the Taliban and the Northern Resistance Front.