Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a nationwide week-long paid holiday starting on October 30 to curb Covid infections as record virus deaths hit the country. In the fresh order, Putin urged Russians to vaccinate themselves.
At a televised assembly with officers, the Russian President said he supported a proposal to "declare non-working days between October 30 and November 7 all through the nation" and asked Russians to "show responsibility" and get Covid jabs.
The development comes as Russia on Wednesday reported 1,028 Covid-19 deaths over the previous 24 hours. The nation recorded 34,074 new coronavirus instances, in accordance with an authorities tally.
However, this is not the first time that the country has issues such order. In April this year also, President Putin supposed a proposal by the head of Russia’s health watchdog to introduce a non-working period to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections.
“If you think that it’s necessary, let’s do it. Today I’ll sign the relevant decree,” Putin said in a televised meeting in response to a proposal from the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova.
Giving further details, Anna said that the non-working stint over May 1-11 was part of an effort to limit the time Russians spend on public transport and their exposure to the virus.
As per a report by news agency AFP, most of the restrictions across the country were lifted in May, and life in the capital Moscow — the epicentre of the country’s outbreak — all but returned to normal at the beginning of the year.
Instead of imposing a fresh lockdown, the country has relied on its homegrown Sputnik V vaccine to tackle a fresh wave of infections that battered the country since last autumn.