New Delhi: Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against Ukraine, Russian-backed separatists claimed that they now control two towns in the Luhansk region. The separatists have claimed that they captured the towns of Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska in Ukraine's region of Luhansk.

The development comes soon after Russia's Defence Ministry said it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems.

"Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies, which added that Kyiv's air defence systems were "eliminated".