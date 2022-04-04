Moscow: As Moscow continues to lift COVID-19 related restrictions, Russia plans to end its ban on flights to and from 52 “friendly” countries after April 9, Russian News Agency TASS quoted Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as saying on Monday.Also Read - US Commerce Dept Adds 120 Entities in Russia, Belarus to Trade Blacklist

Referring to nations that did not join the wave of western sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine, Mishustin said Russia plans to resume flights to and from Argentina, South Africa and other 'friendly countries'.

This Is A Developing Story