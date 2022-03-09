Russia on Wednesday said that the negotiations with officials from Kyiv to resolve the conflict in Ukraine are making headway and underscored that Moscow’s troops were not working to topple the Ukrainian government.Also Read - ESIC Admit Card 2022 Released For These Posts; Here's Direct Link

"Some progress has been made," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing, referring to three rounds of talks with Kyiv. She said the Russian military had not been tasked to "overthrow the current government."