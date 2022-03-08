Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates March 8, 2022: Russian and Ukrainian delegations resumed talks on Monday following failed attempts to begin evacuating civilians from besieged Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged his people to keep resisting the assault, which U.N. officials say has forced more than 1.7 million to flee Ukraine. Zelenskyy also called for a global boycott of all Russian products, including oil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy ways to start the stalled evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine’s besieged Sumy city. PM Modi conveyed his “deep concern” over the safety and security of the students and suggested direct talks between Putin and Zelenskyy may “greatly assist” the ongoing peace efforts. India has brought back over 17,100 of its nationals from Ukraine so far while around 700 Indian students remained stuck in the northeastern city of Sumy. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Also Read - PM Modi Dials Putin, Asks Him To Hold 'Direct Talks' With Zelenskyy, Appreciates Help in Evacuation In 50-Minute Chat