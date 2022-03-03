Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: As Russia’s full-scale invasion into Ukraine’s enters the 8th day, the UN refugee agency says 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed. On Day 7, Russia and Ukraine said they were prepared to hold talks for the second time. The talks are expected to take place Thursday in Belarus, though there appears to be little common ground between the two sides. They were announced the same day that the UN General Assembly condemned the invasion and called on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia’s assault on Ukrainian cities continued, including Russia’s disputed claim to have taken control of its first major city, Kherson, and a strike on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine’s western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and now the Indian Air Force (IAF) has joined Operation Ganga. Four IAF evacuation flights with 800 Indians from Ukraine will arrive in Delhi today. PM Modi spoke to Putin on Wednesday and asked to facilitate the safe passage of Indians from various conflict zones in Ukraine. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.Also Read - Russian Military Instructed To Ensure Safe Removal of Indian Citizens From War Zone: President Putin Tells PM Modi

Live Updates

  • 8:02 AM IST
    Over 7,000 Russian troops killed since start of invasion, says Ukrainian official

    Over 7,000 Russian servicemen have been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while hundreds have been taken prisoner including senior officers, a military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

    A Russian army commander was taken to Belarus after being severely wounded, adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said in a televised briefing. (Reuters)
  • 8:00 AM IST
    Air raids sirens sounded in major Ukrainian cities

    Air raid sirens have been sounded in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv and Chernihiv Oblast, Volyn Oblast, Cherkasy Oblast, Kirovohrad Oblast, Poltava Oblast, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa. Residents have been asked to go to the nearest shelter.
  • 7:58 AM IST

  • 7:35 AM IST

    Ukrainian officials confirm Russia’s capture of southern city Kherson, reports AFP

  • 6:59 AM IST

    4 IAF Flights With 800 Indian Evacuees to Arrive in Delhi Today: IAF’s first evacuation flight with 200 Indians from Romanian capital Bucharest landed in Delhi early morning. Three more C-17 IAF aircraft with around 300 evacuees from Ukraine will land at the Hindon airbase by 8 am today.

  • 6:57 AM IST

    India demands safe passage of citizens stranded in conflict zone; abstains on UNGA resolution: India demanded safe and uninterrupted passage for all its nationals, including students still stranded in Ukraine and cities in the conflict zones, as it abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution deploring Russian aggression against Ukraine and reiterated that differences can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.