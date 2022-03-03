Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: As Russia’s full-scale invasion into Ukraine’s enters the 8th day, the UN refugee agency says 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed. On Day 7, Russia and Ukraine said they were prepared to hold talks for the second time. The talks are expected to take place Thursday in Belarus, though there appears to be little common ground between the two sides. They were announced the same day that the UN General Assembly condemned the invasion and called on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia’s assault on Ukrainian cities continued, including Russia’s disputed claim to have taken control of its first major city, Kherson, and a strike on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine’s western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and now the Indian Air Force (IAF) has joined Operation Ganga. Four IAF evacuation flights with 800 Indians from Ukraine will arrive in Delhi today. PM Modi spoke to Putin on Wednesday and asked to facilitate the safe passage of Indians from various conflict zones in Ukraine. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.Also Read - Russian Military Instructed To Ensure Safe Removal of Indian Citizens From War Zone: President Putin Tells PM Modi