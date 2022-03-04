Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates March 4, 2022: As the Russian invasion into Ukraine enters Day 9, Russian forces continue to press their war on Ukraine, shelling a nuclear power station even as the two sides negotiated safe corridors to safely evacuate citizens. On Day 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up their resistance. Russian troops have begun shelling the nuclear power station in Enerhodar. The plant is on fire but there is no information yet about radioactivity. A member of Ukraine’s delegation sent to speak with the Russians for the second round of negotiations in Belarus. The third round of talks are planned for early next week. Zelenskyy challenged Putin to sit down with him for talks. Heavy fighting is continuing on the outskirts of a strategic port city on the Azov Sea, Mariupol. The Russian military says it controls Kherson, and local Ukrainian officials have confirmed Russian forces have taken over local government headquarters in the Black Sea port. More shelling was reported in the northern city of Chernihiv, where at least 33 civilians had been killed and 18 wounded in a Russian bombardment of a residential area. Russian forces have also been bombarding Kyiv and Kharkiv. Russia’s 64-kilometer-long convoy of vehicles remains stalled outside Kyiv. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.Also Read - Russian Forces Take Control Of Kherson City: What's The Status Of Other Key Cities In Ukraine