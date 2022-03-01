Russia-Ukraine War Latest Update: On the th6 day of the attack, the Russian Army on Tuesday struck down the TV tower in Kyiv. After the deadly bombing, the Ukrainian channels went off the air.Also Read - Russia Tells Kyiv Residents Living Near Ukraine’s Intelligence Infrastructure To Evacuate Quickly

Earlier in the day, Russia had issued a warning, asking civilians to evacuate from Kyiv. It had also said that it would strike Kyiv's security service HQ with 'high-precision weapons'.

Issuing another warning, Russia had said it would launch a strike against the 'Center for Information and Psychological Operations' in the Ukrainian capital to suppress the number of information attacks on various state institutions and Russian citizens.