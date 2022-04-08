New Delhi: At least 30 people have been killed and nearly 100 injured following a rocket strike on the railway station in Kramatorsk in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Friday. Taking to social media platforms, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said thousands of people were present in the station at the time of the strike. The head of the Ukrainian railway service, Olexander Kamyshin, made similar comments about the strike.Also Read - Finding The Real Butcher of Bucha
For the unversed, Kramatorsk is a city in the part of the Donetsk region that is controlled by the Ukrainian government, and its railway station was being used to evacuate civilians. He lashed out at Russian forces, saying they were “cynically destroying the civilian population” and called it “an evil without limits.” Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk have claimed that Ukrainian forces were responsible. Also Read - Milk Prices In India To Remain Inflated: Report
HERE ARE KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR Also Read - RBI Monetary Policy 2022: Indian Share Market In Red As Governor Das Raises Inflation Target To 5.7 Per Cent
- The defense ministers of Turkey, Britain and Italy will meet in Istanbul today to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and security ties between the three NATO allies.
- Japan expels eight Russian diplomats, and condemns the situation in Ukraine.
- Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries ahead
- Congress votes to suspend Russia’s trade status, enact an oil ban
- U.N. General Assembly yesterday voted to suspend Russia from the UN rights council
- UN aid chief: ‘I’m not optimistic’ about Ukraine cease-fire
- Russia is moving troops and focusing toward the east, but that strategy carries risks as well
- Ukrainian refugees find the quickest route into the US goes through Mexico