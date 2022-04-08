New Delhi: At least 30 people have been killed and nearly 100 injured following a rocket strike on the railway station in Kramatorsk in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Friday. Taking to social media platforms, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said thousands of people were present in the station at the time of the strike. The head of the Ukrainian railway service, Olexander Kamyshin, made similar comments about the strike.Also Read - Finding The Real Butcher of Bucha

For the unversed, Kramatorsk is a city in the part of the Donetsk region that is controlled by the Ukrainian government, and its railway station was being used to evacuate civilians. He lashed out at Russian forces, saying they were "cynically destroying the civilian population" and called it "an evil without limits." Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk have claimed that Ukrainian forces were responsible.

HERE ARE KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR